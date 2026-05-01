Flagler County deputy facing charges after stray bullet grazes boy

The Brief A Flagler County deputy is facing charges after an 11-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in an off-duty shooting last year. Investigators say Master Deputy Bryan Jackson was shooting a rifle in his backyard when a stray bullet grazed a boy who was playing video games in a nearby home. Jackson, who has been with the Sheriff's Office since 2013, has been relieved of law enforcement duties and reassigned to administrative duties.



A Flagler County deputy is facing charges after a stray bullet grazed an 11-year-old boy last year.

Bryan Jackson, a Master Deputy with the agency, has been reassigned to administrative duties after an investigation into an off-duty shooting incident at his home in August 2025, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

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The incident happened at Jackson's home on Aug. 27. According to investigators, Jackson was shooting his daughter's rifle at a berm in his backyard, when a stray bullet grazed an 11-year-old boy who was playing video games in a nearby home.

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Jackson now faces a charge of culpable negligence, the sheriff's office announced Thursday.

"This was a very thorough and comprehensive investigation that took time and included a recreation of the incident and a forensic firearm analysis by FBI experts in Quantico, Va.," chief of staff Mark Strobridge said in a release.

Jackson has been with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office since 2013.

Officials said the sheriff's office will also conduct an internal investigation to determine if Jackson violated any agency policies.