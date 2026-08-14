2 arrested after alleged street race leaves 77-year-old woman dead

The Brief Two Marion County men face charges after an alleged street race ended in a deadly Aug. 8 crash. Troopers say Cesar Ramon Estrada Garcia and Misaiah Mike Enriquez were racing BMWs at speeds reaching 105 mph. A 77-year-old woman was killed, and two others were injured; both men face vehicular homicide charges.



Two Marion County men face felony charges after authorities say they were street racing at more than twice the speed limit before a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman and injured two other people.

Cesar Ramon Estrada Garcia, 28, voluntarily turned himself in to Florida Highway Patrol troopers at the Marion County Jail on Friday morning, according to the FHP. Misaiah Mike Enriquez, 21, was arrested in Miami and was awaiting extradition to Marion County.

The backstory:

The charges stem from an Aug. 8 crash on Southwest 49th Avenue near Southwest 82nd Place in Marion County.

Investigators say Estrada Garcia was driving a black BMW and racing a red BMW driven by Enriquez when Estrada Garcia's car struck a Toyota RAV4 that had entered the roadway.

Dashboard camera video from a witness captured the two BMWs traveling along 49th Avenue before the collision. Investigators said the vehicles reached a top speed of 105 mph about three seconds before impact in an area with a 45 mph speed limit.

A 77-year-old woman who was a rear-seat passenger in the RAV4 was killed. The driver and a front-seat passenger were injured, according to the Highway Patrol.

Estrada Garcia faces charges of racing on highways and vehicular homicide. He also faces reckless driving charges involving serious injury, injury and property damage.

Troopers said Estrada Garcia became emotional after turning himself in and acknowledged making what he described as a "stupid decision."

Enriquez fled after the crash, according to investigators. Authorities allege he paid a tow truck driver to hide the red BMW before leaving the area. The tow truck driver is not expected to face charges.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force later arrested Enriquez in Miami, more than 300 miles from the crash scene. He was being held in the Miami-Dade jail pending extradition.

Enriquez faces charges of vehicular homicide, fleeing or eluding law enforcement at high speed and reckless driving. A racing on highways charge is pending, according to the Highway Patrol.

Court records cited in the report say Enriquez called a friend after leaving the scene and said there had been a serious crash and that he fled because he was scared.

What's next:

The Florida Highway Patrol said its investigation remains ongoing and additional charges could be filed. The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation and will release further information as it becomes available. Additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.