Florida deputy caught on camera stealing narcotics from drug drop-off box, Sumter County Sheriff says

The Brief Sumter County Deputy Dennis Turner was fired and arrested after a hidden camera allegedly captured him using his department-issued key to steal narcotics from a sheriff's office medication drop box. Sheriff Patrick Breeden expressed deep disappointment during the May 7 announcement, stating that Turner, who worked in community relations, "chose to tarnish the star" through his actions. Turner is currently being held without bond on multiple felony charges, including burglary and drug possession, while the State Attorney’s Office begins a comprehensive review of any previous cases he may have influenced.



A former Sumter County deputy is behind bars after he was allegedly caught on camera stealing narcotics from medication drop boxes belonging to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Patrick Breeden announced the arrest of Dennis Turner on May 7, stating the deputy "chose to tarnish the star" through his actions.

What we know:

Former Sumter County Deputy Dennis Turner was fired and arrested after the sheriff's office said Turner stole narcotics from the sheriff's office's drug drop-off box.

Turner was booked into the Sumter County Jail on several felony charges, including: two counts of larceny, two counts of drug possession, burglary and several misdemeanor charges.

He is currently being held without bond, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's office: Removing controlled substances from a drop box

The investigation began into Turner's alleged actions when a supervisor suspected the drop box – in which residents can dispose of unused medications – was tampered with.

On May 6, a hidden camera captured Turner using a key to open the box and take out the drugs, the sheriff's office said. Turner had access to the key through his assignment, Breeden said.

Who is Dennis Turner?

Turner was hired as a civilian in April 2019 before transitioning into a Road Patrol Deputy in May 2023, the sheriff's office said.

At the time of his arrest, Turner worked in community relations. He's served in this role for the past eight months, the sheriff said.

What's next:

The State Attorney's Office will investigate Turner's work in any narcotics-related cases he may have been involved in during his time as a deputy, the sheriff said.

Additionally, the sheriff's office will conduct a comprehensive audit of its internal procedures related to Turner's alleged misconduct.