Florida deputies wrangle alligator outside high school: 'Biggest fight we've had in a while'

Deputies in Parrish, Florida, wrangled an alligator outside Parrish Community High School on April 22.

What we know:

On April 22, deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were called to Parrish Community High School in Parrish, Florida, to deal with an unexpected visitor — a full-sized alligator found lurking near the campus. Bodycam footage shows multiple deputies skillfully capturing the gator using rope to secure its snout before loading it into a truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, the animal was safely relocated to a more appropriate environment, well away from the school grounds.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how the alligator ended up near the high school, nor the exact size or age of the reptile. It’s also unclear whether the school day was disrupted, or if students were present during the incident. Additionally, the destination of the gator’s relocation has not been disclosed.

The backstory:

Florida is no stranger to alligator encounters, particularly in spring, when warming temperatures and mating season increase the likelihood of sightings near residential and public areas. Still, finding one near a high school is unusual — and added a wild twist to an otherwise ordinary school day in Parrish.

The quick response and skilled handling by deputies turned what could have been a safety hazard into a safe and even entertaining moment.

Big picture view:

This encounter highlights a uniquely Floridian challenge: balancing human development with the state’s diverse and sometimes dangerous wildlife. As suburban areas expand into natural habitats, interactions with animals like alligators become more frequent. The incident underscores the importance of public safety readiness and the training law enforcement undergoes for wildlife scenarios.

What they're saying:

"You all make this look like you do this on the regular," one bystander said during the takedown, captured on bodycam video.

"We do," a deputy replied, underscoring the routine nature of such unusual calls in the Sunshine State.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed the outcome: the alligator was "safely relocated to a more suitable environment, far from the classroom."

