Florida deputies to provide update on 14-year-old Daytona Beach serial killer case

On Thursday, Volusia County officials are expected to announce an update in a 14-year-old serial killer case.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza is hosting a news conference at 11:30 a.m. along with Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Officials said the news conference will be about the state’s case against suspected serial killer Robert Hayes.

Back in September, Hayes was arrested and charged with first degree premediated murder in Palm Beach County. He is accused of killing a woman in Palm Beach County in March 2016.

Volusia County officials said DNA evidence also links Hayes to the murders of at least three women in Daytona Beach from 14 years ago. Investigators said Hayes shot three women to death in secluded areas around the city.

During a news conference about Hayes’ arrest in September, Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said while Hayes’ name did come up early during the initial investigation in 2005-2006, officers did not have enough evidence to think he was linked to the murders.

Investigators said recently, they were able to use DNA linking the murders and sent it to a genealogy database. They said they were able to track down a distant relative and narrow down their suspect to Hayes. Investigators collected DNA evidence from him, which investigators said matched the suspect in their cases.

Officials have not announced charges in connection to the three murders.