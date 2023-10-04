Florida deputies stop 'jaywalker' crossing the street near Publix. But it's not what you think

Stream FOX 35 News:

Why did the turtle cross the road?

While the answer to that is still unknown, the Polk County Sheriff's Office helped solve a little mystery of their own this week.

A turtle was stopped by deputies for "jaywalking" on Spirit Lake Road in Winter Haven. Deputies joked on social media that the turtle was found crossing the street near a Publix since it "probably just finished eating a Pub Sub."

A Polk County deputy sprang into action and snagged a box from a nearby Circle K and wrangled the little fella. The turtle was taken to a "safe place away from traffic," deputies said.

Photo: Polk County Sheriffs Office

Photos show the deputy releasing the turtle into a grassy area near water.