Florida deputies searching for missing teen, concerned about her medical condition

Central Florida authorities are searching for a missing teen out of Ocala.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that 15-year-old Cierra Bennett is missing. She was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at 5664 SW 60th Ave. in Ocala.

They said that she was wearing an orange shirt and shorts with a camouflage pattern.

MORE NEWS: Florida cases surpass 97,000 as spike continues statewide

She reportedly has a medical condition and it has caused concern because of how long she has been gone.

If you have information on where Cierra may be, please call 911.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.