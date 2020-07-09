Expand / Collapse search

Florida deputies rescue baby from abandoned car related to stolen vehicle investigation, Sheriff's Office says

Volusia County
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office shared video of the rescue.

DELTONA, Fla. - Deputies in Central Florida rescued a baby from a vehicle associated with a stolen vehicle investigation after the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled, leaving the baby alone. 

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that on Tuesday, deputies spotted a car associated with a stolen vehicle investigation. They said that the driver hit a school zone sign and ran away, leaving an infant unattended in the front seat of the locked car, which was running.

Using tools from a neighbor, deputies said that they were about to safely open the doors and check on the baby. The baby was later reunited with a family member.

The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Lucien Suprice of Deltona, was reportedly taken into custody a short distance away after breaking through a privacy fence. Deputies said that they found a plastic baggie containing crack cocaine and a scale. 

They said Suprice was arrested for child neglect, possession of narcotics, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, careless driving, driving while license suspended/revoked, attaching a tag not assigned, leaving an unattended child in a vehicle, no child restraint and running a stop sign.

