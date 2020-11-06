Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
8
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
until SUN 5:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Rip Tide Statement
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Coastal Flagler County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 4:00 PM EST until MON 4:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 7:00 PM EST until MON 9:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Coastal Flood Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM EST until TUE 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County

Florida deputies remove alligator from school playground, release it into river

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. - A Florida elementary school got to meet a live version of its mascot after a small alligator was found in the school's playground. 

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said its deputies found the alligator on the Everglades Elementary School's playground Wednesday afternoon. 

RELATED Large gator blocks road in Myakka River State Park

The school's mascot is an alligator clad in orange, which is a bit different from the 4-foot-6-inch alligator the deputies captured. 

Courtesy: Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office

Deputies later released the gator in the Nubbin Slough River, but not before affectionately naming it "Everglades."

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter


 