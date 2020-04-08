Florida deputies perform 'parade of lights' to show appreciation for residents, medical staff

On Tuesday night, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said that they showed their appreciation for residents and medical staff with a parade of lights.

They said that deputies drove their vehicles through neighborhoods across Poinciana Village and the Poinciana Medical Center, in an effort to recognize the tireless efforts of medical staff inside.

The Poinciana Medical Center posted a video of the parade, thanking law enforcement for the kind gesture. They said that "our patients and staff felt your encouragement, and we thank you for protecting and serving the community.”

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.

