Florida deputies investigate girl shot in chest near Groveland, another victim reported in Lakeland

The Brief Lake County deputies are investigating an early morning shooting along Bay Lake Road in Groveland that left a girl hospitalized with a chest wound on Sunday, July 26. Investigators canvassed a remote area near Prospect Ranch Road using drones due to a lack of cell service, expanding the crime scene along a dirt road. Later that evening, a second victim arrived at a Lakeland hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand, and both incidents remain under investigation.



Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting along Bay Lake Road in Groveland that left a girl hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the chest shortly after midnight Sunday.

Deputies reported that the child's friend initially called 911 – informing authorities of the shooting – as the victim was being transported to the hospital. The victim's mother was told by deputies that her daughter had been shot and was at the hospital.

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office spoke with additional witnesses following the July 26 shooting to find the scene. Ultimately, deputies responded to a potential location near the intersection of Bay Lake Road and Prospect Ranch Road – a remote area with no cell phone service, the sheriff's office said. Not knowing the amount of bullets fired or where the shooting took place, deputies expanded the crime scene to the hard dirt road.

As deputies canvassed the scene, no additional victims or witnesses were found. No evidence was located, the sheriff's office said.

Just before 8 p.m. that night, Lakeland Police reported that another victim had arrived at a Lakeland hospital with a gunshot wound to the pinky finger.

What we don't know:

The ages of the victims have not been released by authorities. Deputies have not released further details regarding what led to the shooting.

What's next:

This incident remains under investigation.