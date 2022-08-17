Monkeypox vaccine: Florida Dept. of Health in Orange County opens up appointment system

With more than 1,340 infections statewide, Florida is now counting the third most confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States – and dozens of them can be found in Central Florida.

According to health officials, Orange County has the most reported cases in the area. The Florida Department of Health is offering the monkeypox vaccine for those with certain risk factors. If you believe you have been exposed call your local county health department, so you can get tested.

On Wednesday the Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced that beginning on Thursday, Aug. 18, the department will open its monkeypox vaccination appointment system at 8:30 a.m. It will operate Monday through Friday only.

Many had reported problems with the appointment system with appointments going quickly. A spokesman for DOH in Orange County said the improved system will show all available time slots for several days in advance. The appointment system is located on the DOH-Orange website at: https://orange.floridahealth.gov.

As of Aug. 17, 2022, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 13,517 total confirmed cases of monkeypox/orthopoxvirus nationwide.

TOP 10 STATES REPORTING MONKEYPOX CASES

New York at 2,675 California at 2,356 Florida at 1,346 Texas at 1,078 Georgia at 1,033 Illinois at 875 New Jersey at 367 Pennsylvania at 362 District Of Columbia at 351 Maryland at 349

Data as of 17 Aug 2022 2 p.m. EDT

WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

Officials said it's a viral infection transmitted during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing cuddling or sex. The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks.

WHAT ARE MONKEYPOX SYMPTOMS?

If a person begins to have the following symptoms, they are asked to call their healthcare provider and ask about testing:

High fever

Intense headache

Swollen lymph nodes

Muscle aches

Chills

Rash

Those with symptoms should avoid contact with others, stay at home, wear a mask and cover sores to protect others.

WHO CAN GET MONKEYPOX?

Anyone can get the infection, but the health department said men who have sex with men remain at the highest risk.



