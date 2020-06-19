Florida Dept. of Corrections investigates use of force in inmate's death at Lake Correctional Institution

article

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is investigating after an inmate died while in custody.

The agency said in a news release on Friday night that there was an isolated incident involving the use of force at the Lake Correctional Institution on Thursday.

"As a result of the incident, the inmate involved was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and died from those injuries on June 19 [Friday]," according to the Florida Department of Corrections' new release.

The release went on to say that the Lake Correctional Institution immediately contacted the Florida Department of Corrections' Office of Inspector General and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the incident.

The news release said, in part:

“Secretary Inch and his entire leadership team will be cooperating fully with the FDLE investigation as it proceeds. As soon as the incident took place, the warden called for an investigation by outside law enforcement and placed the officers on administrative leave. If misconduct occurred, those responsible will be held fully accountable for their actions,” said FDC Communications Director Michelle Glady. “FDC will not tolerate the malicious application of the use of force.”