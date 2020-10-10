Florida Department of Health doesn’t release daily coronavirus update Saturday

The Florida Department of Health did not release its daily coronavirus case numbers Saturday. Officials say that's because it received approximately 400,000 previously reported COVID-19 test results from Helix Laboratory, a private lab not affiliated with the state.

According to the DOH, the large size of the data file and need to de-duplicate hundreds of thousands of results prevented the Department of Health’s automatic reporting system from processing Friday’s results as it normally does.

The DOH says state epidemiologists are working to reconcile the data and it will take a day to complete and expects the daily report will continue on Sunday.

The state says the reporting issue will not impact individuals waiting on test results. Individuals waiting on results will be notified by the lab or entity that performed the test.

