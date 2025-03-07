Florida Department of Health issues rabies alert in Volusia County

The Brief The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOH-Volusia) issued a rabies alert in Volusia County. This alert came in response to a confirmed case of rabies in a cat that was captured in Ormond Beach on/around March 3, 2025. DOH-Volusia is warning residents and visitors to be aware that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population.



This alert is for 60 days and includes several boundaries in Volusia County.

Why was the alert issued?

The rabies alert was issued in response to a confirmed case of rabies in an unvaccinated cat, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The cat was captured in Ormond Beach near the intersection of Collins Street and Hand Avenue on March 3, 2025.

Now, the Department of Health says it is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area.

Where are the boundaries in Volusia County?

The alert is active for 60 days and includes four boundaries in Volusia County:

Eastern boundary: South Center St./South Orchard St., Ormond Beach

Northern Boundary: State Road 40 or West Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach.

Southern Boundary: Gold Ave./Calle Grande St., Ormond Beach.

Western Boundary: Clyde Morris Blvd., Ormond Beach.

What should residents and visitors do?

All individuals are advised to be aware of rabies currently present in the wild animal population.

The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County urges people and domestic animals to always avoid physical contact with wild animals.

A few of these animals include:

Raccoons

Bats

Foxes

Skunks

Otters

Bobcats

Coyotes

Here are a few precautions officials recommend for residents looking to prevent rabies exposure:

Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Here are several contacts and organizations to call with any questions or concerns regarding rabies in Volusia County:

If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, 386-248-1777

If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Volusia by calling 386-274-0634

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Volusia County Animal Services, 386-248-1790 or email AnimalControl@volusia.org

Visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Volusia at 386-274-0634

