Florida daycare arrest: Owner issues apology; Bodycam catches worker change her narrative

The Brief The owner of Luv N Hugs daycare, Desiree Everett, issued a public apology to the family of a toddler who escaped the facility, stating that child safety remains her top priority. Her statement follows the child neglect arrest of employee Halee Russo, who was caught on body camera footage admitting she lied to police about the timeline of the escape. Russo told investigators her supervisor explicitly instructed her to fabricate a story about chasing the child immediately to prevent the state from shutting down the facility.



Days after a young boy in the care of a Fruitland Park daycare was reportedly seen running across a six-lane highway in Lake County, the daycare's owner issued a formal statement saying the safety of the children in their care remains their top priority.

In a statement released on Facebook, the daycare's owner, who identified herself as Desiree Everett, apologized to the child's family, saying she's grateful the child is safe and unharmed.

A Fruitland Park daycare had several DCF citations for being out of compliance, dating back to 2023.

The statement from the daycare comes after a childcare worker employed at the daycare – Halee Russo, 27 – was arrested for child neglect. Russo admitted to police the child was solely placed in her care.

While the child's age was not confirmed by law enforcement, Russo noted she was managing a classroom of 2-year-olds at the time.

How did the child leave the daycare?

According to the Fruitland Park Police Department, the narrative of how the young boy ended up on the highway changed multiple times.

Russo initially contacted the reporting officer to say she saw a child push the gate open and run through the "breezeway" before being stopped at the front door by a parent. After being read her rights and formally interviewed by the officer, she said she was bringing her class outside to play and working with two children who were hesitant to go outside, when she saw the gate swing open. She admitted to briefly leaving the group unattended to chase the child out the gate. She claimed she tried her best to catch up with the boy, but another adult stopped him by the front door.

"It's just shocking because the one time I did not check it, it happens," Russo said, claiming she forgot to lock the gate.

‘I was just doing what my boss told me what to do’

The officer informed Russo that a nearby business had cameras and gave Russo a chance to amend her story.

"I'm going to allow you the opportunity one more time, and just one more time only, to explain to me – good or bad – exactly what happened," the officer told Russo.

She immediately stated, "I was just doing what my boss told me what to do."

Russo then told the officer she was trying to calm down another child when she received a message on her radio saying the boy was over by the road.

"My boss told me that he was out of the gate," Russo told the officer.

"It was locked," she said of the gate. "The bottom of it – I don't know – he must have slid himself through it."

She offered to show the officer the gate, providing the top of the gate was locked. She said the gate makes a cracking sound when opened.

"There's no way he's outside. There's no way," she recalled.

When the officer brought up her story about locking or not locking the gate changed, Russo said, "Yes sir, it was different. I was doing what my boss told me what to say because she didn't want to get this center shut down. What I'm telling you now is exactly what happened."

A Fruitland Park daycare had several DCF citations for being out of compliance, dating back to 2023.

Multiple DCF citations at Luv N Hugs

FOX 35 investigated the history of Florida Department of Children and Families citations from the past three years. Reports show the daycare failed to pass several inspections pertaining to the child to childcare worker ratio, personnel not completing the required training in the time frame mandated and multiple facility structure issues. The facility was seen to have non-sanitary areas, such as visible green discoloration and buildup on walls outside, chipped paint and damaged flooring throughout the facility and deteriorated wooden boards around the playground area with exposed nails, the report said.

Fruitland Park daycare, Luv N Hugs, releases statement

What they're saying:

In a statement released on Facebook, Luv N Hugs Owner Desiree Everett said,

"On behalf of the ownership, leadership, and staff of Luv N Hugs Learning Center, we would like to formally apologize to the parents of the child involved in the recent incident. We are deeply grateful that the child is safe and unharmed.

As the owner and operator of Luv N Hugs Learning Center III, a mother of three, and a grandmother of ten, I have dedicated over 30 years to providing care to children in Lake and Sumter County. My character and commitment to the safety of the children in our care remain my top priorities. I have never, and would never, intentionally put any child in harm's way.

While a mistake made by a staff member has led to recent media coverage, this incident does not define me, my daughter Shayvon, or our center as a whole. We are overwhelmed by the support of our parents, many of whom have offered to provide character references on our behalf. This support reflects the high level of professional service and care we consistently provide to our families.

We remain committed to serving our community and ensuring a safe, nurturing environment for every child."