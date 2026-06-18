Florida daycare found to have multiple child to personnel ratio, training, sanitary citations: DCF reports

The Brief A FOX 35 records inspection has revealed that Luv-N-Hugs daycare in Fruitland Park has been cited by the state more than 10 times over the past three years for critical compliance failures. The public DCF reports show a history of violations including unsafe child-to-staff ratios, missing employee background checks, and structural hazards like exposed playground nails and standing water. This safety review comes on the heels of employee Halee Russo’s arrest for child neglect after a toddler escaped the facility's playground and ran onto a six-lane highway.



After a young child was seen running across U.S. 27 in Lake County before being returned to a nearby daycare, FOX 35 uncovered several citations from the Florida Department of Children and Families for this same daycare over the past three years.

FOX 35's Esther Bower identified repeated citations at Luv-N-Hugs, a daycare located in Fruitland Park off U.S. 27.

According to the DCF reports – which range from June 1, 2023, to as recent as June 12, 2026 – the department documented several citations for inadequate child to childcare personnel supervision ratios, sanitation issues and failure to complete the required trainings within the allotted time period.

A Fruitland Park daycare had several DCF citations for being out of compliance, dating back to 2023.

Reports: Several violations during DCF visits

What we know:

The facility at the center of the investigation – Luv-N-Hugs on U.S. 27 – has had several visits from the Department of Children and Families, FOX 35 found. In total, DCF was at the daycare over 10 times in the past three years, reports show.

Reports from DCF show concerns that the facility, Luv-N-Hugs, received multiple citations during inspections dating back to June 1, 2023, to as recent as June 12, 2026.

June 1, 2023: The daycare received a Class 2 violation for the number of children to childcare personnel ratio out of compliance. The daycare was observed to have one personnel caring for five infants and one one-year-old, in which two childcare personnel are required.

Oct. 16, 2023, March 4, 2024: The daycare was found to be in compliance with all applicable requirements. The daycare was found to have a sufficient child to childcare personnel ratio.

June 4, 2024: The daycare received a Class 3 violation for reportedly having childcare personnel who didn’t complete the required safe sleep practices and shaken baby syndrome training within 30 days of being hired. The facility failed to show documented proof of these trainings, the report said. The daycare was found to be in compliance with training requirements and immunization records on June 24, 2024.

Feb 15, 2025: The driver's personnel record did not include an annual physical examination, which grants medical approval to drive, the DCF report said. The daycare was not in compliance with background screening documents in which a document for Level 2 Clearinghouse – a fingerprint-based background check – was missing for childcare personnel. The daycare was found to be in compliance with driving records on Feb. 20.

June 3, 2025: Staff did not complete a 40-hour introductory training within 90 days of employment, records show.

Feb. 20, 2026: Supervision of an infant group was found to be inadequate, the report shows. A childcare worker was observed to be changing crib sheets while an infant was on a bouncer. However, due to partial walls, the line of sight was obstructed, the report said. The personnel was not able to maintain direct visual supervision of the children at all times, DCF reported. The daycare was found to be in compliance with supervision on March 5.

April 14, 2026: The daycare was found to be out of compliance with the ratio of number of children to childcare personnel. Two personnel per group of six children is required. However, a ratio of one personnel per six children was observed. Additionally, the infant group was not adequately maintained as children were left unattended. During this time, a child was scratched by another child, the report said. The facility was also found to not be in good repair as water was seen leaking from a sink, saturating the floor and creating a safety hazard, DCF said.

June 12, 2026: The daycare was seen to be in compliance with the child to childcare personnel ratio. However, the facility was seen to have non-sanitary areas, such as visible green discoloration and buildup on walls outside, chipped paint and damaged flooring throughout the facility and deteriorated wooden boards around the playground area with exposed nails, the report said.

A Fruitland Park daycare had several DCF citations for being out of compliance, dating back to 2023.

What we don't know:

The report did not name which employees were found to be out of compliance. FOX 35 has reached out to Luv-N-Hugs for comment.

The backstory:

A look through these reports comes after a daycare worker – employed at Luv-N-Hugs – was arrested for child neglect after a child left the facility and ran into a six-lane highway in Lake County, police said.

The child was returned to the facility by a bystander.

When speaking with the daycare worker – Halee Russo, 27, who confirmed the child was solely in her care – she initially said the child was stopped at the front door by an adult. When the officer brought up conflicting statements regarding how far the child made it out of the gate, Russo was reportedly emotional and amended her statement – claiming "she was just doing what her boss told her," the affidavit said.

Read more: Child seen running across U.S. 27 in Lake County

A Fruitland Park daycare had several DCF citations for being out of compliance, dating back to 2023.

Expert: What to look out for when choosing a daycare

What you can do:

Deborah Day, a licensed psychologist, called the situation "very concerning."

She provided tips to parents and guardians when choosing the right daycare for their child:

Pull the public records: Look at the daycare’s inspection report

Verify the credentials: Make sure the daycare’s license is active

Vet the leadership: Who is the director? What kind of resume does the director have?

DCF inspection reports are available to the public on its website.