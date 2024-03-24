Florida Crime Files: Man accused of shooting roommate 10 times during argument about cats

A Florida man is accused of shooting his roommate 10 times during an argument about cats, a Florida man is accused of stabbing and punching a man during a heated religious debate, and a Walt Disney World tourist was arrested for snatching Mickey Mouse ears from a woman's head: Here's FOX 35's Florida Crime Files.

Florida man accused of shooting roommate 10 times during argument about cats

Glenn White was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on March 9, 2024. (Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly shot his roommate 10 times during an argument over cats, according to deputies.

Glenn White, 59, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after the incident that unfolded on March 8 at a home in Fort Myers, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the home in reference to a shooting and found a woman inside with multiple gunshot wounds on her body, the affidavit said. A man, later identified as White, was also inside the house. The woman told deputies at the time that White was the person who shot her, according to the affidavit.

White was detained as other deputies rendered aid to the woman, who was eventually transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. She was shot 10 times, according to deputies – seven in her lower extremities, twice in her ribs and once on her finger.

Deputies learned that the shooting stemmed from an argument the two were having in the days leading up to the incident.

White was recently evicted from his home and the woman allowed him to stay at her house. White moved in with his three cats, and brought a cat home every day after that for a total of six cats, the affidavit said.

The woman said she wanted the cats to live outside instead of inside, and on March 8, she "got tired of having all the cats inside the residence and told White she was going to place them outside in the lanai," the affidavit said. White allowed her to go inside his room to look for the cats, and that's when he made his way to that area and stood in the door frame of his bedroom. When the woman turned around to face White, he allegedly began to shoot at her.

"I am going to kill you b****," White allegedly told the woman as she begged him to stop shooting at her, the affidavit said. He then pointed the gun at her head while she begged to call 911. She made her way into the dining room to grab her cell phone to call 911, but White slapped the phone out of her hand, deputies said.

Florida man accused of stabbing, punching men during heated religious debate at gas station

Hunter Detherow was charged with two counts of aggravated battery. (Photo: Flagler County Jail)

A conversation between strangers at a gas station in Flagler County turned violent when a man allegedly stabbed and punched the others as the discussion turned to religion, ultimately leading to his arrest.

Hunter Detherow, a 22-year-old from Palm Coast, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after the incident that unfolded at Circle K on Palm Coast Harbor Parkway late Sunday night, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

At around 10:30 p.m. two men said they rode their bikes to the gas station where they encounter Detherow sitting at a picnic bench outside. A conversation started, and after a few minutes the topic changed to religion. That's when Detherow grew upset, igniting a heated debate, according to deputies.

According to an arrest affidavit, when one of the victims, who said he practices Buddhism, cut off Detherow as he tried to speak of his religious views, Detherow became "infuriated."

Detherow allegedly punched one of the men several times, and stabbed the other. The former victim suffered a large contusion on his lower back and a bruise on his side, while the latter sustained multiple lacerations to his neck and back, and also a deep puncture wound on his left side.

They were both eventually transported to local hospitals for medical treatment. Their conditions at this time are unknown.

The 22-year-old fled the scene as the two men went back home and called 911. After the victims described Detherow's appearance to deputies, they ultimately found him at his house on Forsythe Lane early Monday afternoon and took him into custody.

Walt Disney World tourist arrested after snatching Mickey Mouse ears from woman's head, deputies say

A Walt Disney World tourist found himself behind bars after he allegedly snatched Mickey Mouse ears off a random woman's head because he thought they belonged to his daughter.

Mark Robinson, who was 54 at the time of his arrest, was charged with robbery by sudden snatching after the incident that unfolded at Magic Kingdom Park on Dec. 14, 2023, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy responded to the theme park at around 7:30 p.m. where he spoke with the woman involved in the incident. She said she was getting off a ride with her child and husband when she heard Robinson, of Romeoville, Illinois, yelling from behind her, the affidavit said. The woman didn't respond since she didn't realize Robinson was trying to get her attention.

That's when Robinson "forcefully" snatched the Mickey Mouse ears off her head, claiming that they belong to his daughter, according to the affidavit. The woman said the ears were hers and she bought it a few years ago.

The woman's husband then pushed Robinson away from his wife, the affidavit continued. The woman sought help from Disney Security, who kept the situation under control until law enforcement arrived.

Robinson spoke with the deputy and said earlier that day, his daughter asked to go back to Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin because she thought she left her Mickey Mouse ears there. They didn't find the ears.

Robinson was detained and transported to Orange County's Booking and Release Center.