Florida couple charged after 3 children found living in deplorable conditions, deputies say

A Florida couple is facing charges after three children were found living in deplorable conditions.

Scott Clark and his wife, Shawn, are charged with three counts of child neglect.

Orange County Sheriff deputies say the Department of Children and Families (DCF) was called to the couple's home after finding them living in deplorable conditions with three children.

Investigators said that their home smelled of ammonia and feces and that there were feces on the floor and on the walls of the children's rooms.

The children, ages 9, 6, and 5 were asked about their hygiene.

One of the children told investigators that they are never told to brush their teeth and that they only shower if they wet their beds. According to investigators, the children told them that the five-year-old, who still wears diapers, is often locked up in a room alone all day long, while Scott Clark is home with him. The youngest child also reportedly paints the walls with feces.

All three children are now in DCF custody.

