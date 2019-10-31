Florida woman arrested for abandoning dog in heavy traffic

article

An 18-year-old from Umatilla was arrested after leaving a dog to dodge traffic alongside a Lake County Road.

On Wednesday morning, Lake County Sheriff’s Captain Todd Luce said he was on his way into work driving along Bay Street in Eustis when a vehicle pulled into traffic quickly from a side street.

“There’s a dog running behind the vehicle,” said Capt. Luce. “It was very obvious that dog was running with an intent and purposely chasing this vehicle.”

Luce said other motorists stopped and tried to help get the dog out of the heavy traffic on Bay Street while he pursued the car. Once he stopped the vehicle, Luce said the driver claimed to not be familiar with the dog, but after retrieving the dog from traffic and being read her rights, he said the woman admitted to leaving the dog on behalf of a family member who could no longer take care of it.

“She said she had no other options,” said Capt. Luce.

The Sheriff’s Office said 18 year-old Anna Kist was arrested and charged with animal abandonment; eventually getting out of jail on a $1000 bond.

Luce said throughout the process Kist seemed to not grasp the severity of the situation and even be amused by what had happened.

The tan dog named Lucy was turned over to the Lake County Animal Shelter where she still seemed quite frightened as of Thursday afternoon, but had began eating treats and warming up to shelter staff.

“It’s never appropriate to abandon an animal on the side of the road,” said Shelter Director Whitney Boylston, “that’s never a viable option.”

Boylston said had Lucy’s owners brought her to the shelter or another animal assistance organization, they could have legally turned over the animal or gotten help through the situations forcing them to get rid of her.

At this point, Lucy is considered evidence in the case and must remain in the care of the county, but Boylston said once she gets clearance from the State Attorney’s Office she will be put up for adoption to find a loving home.

