Florida county holds drive-thru wedding ceremonies during COVID-19 outbreak

The coronavirus is not getting in the way for wedding plans for couples in Alachua County. The Clerk of Courts set up drive-thru wedding ceremonies on Thursday for couples wanting to get hitched!

Located at the Family and Civil Courthouse on University Ave. in Gainesville, couples drove up in their cars, one by one, signing their names on the dotted line and exchanging names in front of the clerk.

For just $30, that's quite a bargain!

It may not be the most romantic ceremony, but for couples who couldn't wait, it's a pretty good deal.

"It still feels like a wedding. All of the people with the giant signs and our lovely family," said one couple.