Shooting reported at Florida City Walmart, multiple people hurt: reports

Several people have reportedly been hurt after a shooting inside a Walmart in South Florida, according to multiple media reports.

The shooting reportedly happened Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart at 33501 S. Dixie Highway in Florida City, according to FOX affiliate WSVN. Florida City is about 40 miles south of Miami.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed to FOX 35 that they are assisting the Florida City Police Department with the shooting investigation. They did not immediately report any additional information about the shooting, including how many people are injured.

FOX 35 News has reached out to Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for information.

Helicopter video from WSVN in Miami shows multiple law enforcement vehicles and officers outside a Walmart store.

This is a breaking news situation, stay with FOX 35 News for updates.