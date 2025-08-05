Orange County K-9 helps intercept 22 pounds of cocaine headed to Orlando area

The Brief An Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) K-9 is receiving a big "paws-up" following a large drug bust in the area. The pup and her deputy helped to intercept 10 kilograms, 22 pounds, of cocaine headed for the Orlando area. Officials say the cocaine had an estimated street value of $300,000.



An Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) K-9 is receiving a big "paws-up" after she and her deputy partner recently intercepted 10 kilograms, 22 pounds, of cocaine headed for the Orlando area.

A ‘good girl’

What we know:

Myah, an OCSO K-9, is receiving lots of attention following a large drug bust in the area.

The pup and her deputy helped to intercept 10 kilograms, 22 pounds, of cocaine headed for the Orlando area.

Officials say the cocaine had an estimated street value of $300,000.

Dig deeper:

In addition, Myah also seized 32 pounds of cannabis shortly after locating the cocaine.

Orange County Sheriff's Office K-9 Myah recently helped her deputy intercept a large amount of drugs. (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)