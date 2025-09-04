Florida boy, 10, survives dengue fever, has warning for others

The Brief A 10-year-old survived Dengue Fever in Brevard County. Brevard has the most cases of the dangerous mosquito-bite disease across the state right now. There are 19 cases statewide with 14 of them on the Space Coast.



Health officials say Brevard County has the highest number of locally acquired dengue fever cases in the state, with 14 confirmed infections as of Aug. 30.

Unlike typical cases, which are usually contracted overseas and brought back to the U.S., this year’s infections are occurring in residents who have not traveled outside the state or country.

What we know:

The Florida Department of Health released new numbers on dengue fever sickness on Aug. 30. Brevard County has 14 locally-acquired cases, which is the most for any county.

The cases are concerning for officials because the sickness isn’t common in America. People are usually infected overseas and bring it back with them. What’s different about this year, is that people are getting sick who never left the state or country.

One family in Melbourne has been hit hard by the sickness — first mom, then son. Both say the sickness is something they’ve never seen before with high fevers, severe skin rash, no energy and struggling with hot and cold flashes. Both recovered but want others to be aware of how serious the sickness is.

What they're saying:

Both mom and son say it’s not a sickness they ever want to get again. They hope people are listening to officials and taking it seriously since it’s spreading a lot in the area.

"My skin hurt so bad when it got touched by anything," said 10-year-old Noah Mroczka, who survived dengue fever. "I just want people to know that it’s really bad."

His mom says she’s taking extra precautions with all her kids, including keeping them inside at dusk and dawn, spraying their clothes with bug spray and having them wear long pants if possible.

What is dengue fever?

Dig deeper:

Dengue fever can be a painful, debilitating disease but is rarely fatal. Symptoms appear 3–14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito and include sudden onset of fever, severe headache, eye pain, muscle and joint pain and bleeding.

Symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea may also be present in some cases. Dengue fever symptoms usually last 4–7 days.

There is no treatment for dengue fever or dengue hemorrhagic fever, but you should get tested by your doctor to see if you have it. It took both victims in Melbourne about two weeks to get better.

Ways to prevent dengue fever

What you can do:

The bugs breed right around homes, so homeowners need to take steps to protect their property. Walk your yard often looking for any debris. Something as small as a bottle cap can breed mosquitoes.

People should also stay inside at dusk and dawn because that’s when the bugs are most active. Wear long sleeves outside. Dump standing water on your property in bird baths, small pools or plant holders.

