Florida bill introduced that would make day after Halloween school holiday

article

A Florida Senator from Miami introduced a bill that would give students the day after Halloween off from school.

Senator Annette Taddeo’s bill would require school districts to designate November 1 a school holiday. The only exception to the day off would be if Halloween falls on a Friday or Saturday.

Some grandparents like the idea. “Kids need a break. They need a break. They work hard,” said Bruce Johnson. Grandparent Mary Curtiss said, “If they’re out late and if they have had a lot of sugar and everything like that it’s kind of nice to be able to take the next day off and relax.”

Parents like Peter Jolly think the day off is unnecessary and education should come first. “If kids can’t go to school the next morning because of a sugar rush then take out Halloween, don’t celebrate Halloween.” Jolly said he took his children trick-or-treating early so they could still celebrate and have time to get ready for the next school day.

A recent petition in Seminole County asking the school district to cancel classes the day after Halloween garnered more than 17,000 signatures on change.org. The petition said it is best for both students and teachers to have a day off after a night of Halloween Fun.

If the bill is passed it would go into effect July 1, 2020, but Halloween falls on a Saturday this year so students would not get the day after Halloween off in 2020.