Florida beach emerges as deadliest in the US after 3 more die over the weekend

More beach fatalities have been reported at Panama City Beach than any other beach in the U.S. in 2023, data from the National Weather Service shows. Seven people have died in the area this year, all of which happened in June. Three of them occurred Saturday, officials confirmed.

In the past nine days, 10 people have died along the Emerald Coast because of rip currents, according to the NWS. That includes Panama City Beach, Gulf Shores, Blue Mountain Beach, Fort Morgan and Miramar Beach.

The beach death toll in the U.S. is up to 60 as of Saturday.

Panama City Beach confirms 3 beach deaths over the weekend

Three people died behind three different resorts on the same road on the same day, officials said.

Here's a look at the incidents on Front Beach Road on Saturday, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department:

12:04 p.m.: A 39-year-old woman from Georgia was successfully brought to shore behind a Days Inn, but was unresponsive when life-saving measures were started. The woman, identified as Kimberly Ann Mckelvy, was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

1:13 p.m.: A 63-year-old man identified as Morytt James Burden of Georgia was rescued behind the Boardwalk Beach Resort and was successfully brought to shore, but he was unresponsive. After life-saving measures started, he was transported to a hospital where he later died.

4:23 p.m.: Donald Wixon was rescued from behind the Emerald Isle Condos and was brought to shore, but he was unresponsive. The man from Michigan was transported to a hospital after life-saving measures were started, and was later pronounced dead.

Double-red flags were flying at the time of all three incidents, indicating extreme water hazards. When these double-red flags are flying, you are not allowed in the Gulf of Mexico, police said.

"The Panama City Beach Police Department and Beach Safety implore the public to always heed the double-red flag warnings and always be aware of the dangers that can accompany these conditions," police said. "Double-red flag conditions have existed on the beach for the last week."

In the last 10 days, the Panama City Beach Police Department responded to 70 swimmers in distress. Thirty-nine of those happened on Saturday.

9 of 11 beach deaths in past 9 days happened in Florida

According to data from the National Weather Service, 10 people have died along the Florida-Alabama coast in the Gulf of Mexico in the past nine days. Here's a look at where and when they happened:

June 18: Panama City Beach

June 21: Panama City Beach

June 22: Panama City Beach

June 22: Gulf Shores, Alabama

June 22: Blue Mountain Beach

June 23: Fort Morgan, Alabama

June 24: Miramar Beach

June 24: Panama City Beach

June 24: Panama City Beach

June 24: Panama City Beach

What is a rip current?

A rip current is a "strong and narrow current of water that occurs near beaches with breaking waves," according to the City of Panama City Beach. They are "unpredictable, dangerous and deadly."

Rip current safety tips

To escape a rip current, swim parallel to the shore. You'll be able to swim ashore was the current weakens. You shouldn't try and swim against the rip current, officials said.

Officials shared what to look out for when it comes to rip currents:

Discoloration of water

Unusual choppiness

Debris and foam moving seaward

Look out for red flags