Florida attorney general launches investigation after Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment at Senate hearing

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced an investigation after Dr. Anthony Fauci repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment during a Senate hearing. Florida Sens. Ashley Moody and Rick Scott questioned Fauci about COVID-19 policies and communications. A UCF political science lecturer said invoking the Fifth Amendment throughout testimony is a common legal strategy to avoid self-incrimination.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said Wednesday he is launching an investigation into former White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci after Fauci repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during a U.S. Senate hearing on the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Fauci declined to answer questions more than 100 times, citing his constitutional right to remain silent. The hearing included questioning from Florida Sens. Ashley Moody and Rick Scott.

What they're saying:

In a post on X, Uthmeier praised the senators' questioning and said Fauci's refusal to testify reinforces Florida's scrutiny of the federal government's handling of the pandemic.

Uthmeier cited Moody's questioning about published journals in which Fauci criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis' opposition to lockdowns and school mask mandates. During the hearing, Moody quoted passages in which Fauci described DeSantis as "a total jerk" and "a complete disgrace."

Scott questioned Fauci about whether he used private email accounts to avoid public records requests related to communications with a former federal health official. Fauci again invoked the Fifth Amendment and declined to answer.

John Hanley, a political science lecturer at the University of Central Florida, said witnesses who invoke the Fifth Amendment generally must do so consistently throughout questioning because selectively answering questions could expose them to perjury or other legal risks, including potential state prosecutions not covered by a federal pardon. Hanley also said lawmakers appeared prepared to ask numerous questions that would require Fauci to repeatedly invoke the Fifth Amendment.