Florida appeals court strikes down state’s open-carry gun ban

A state appeals court on Wednesday struck down Florida’s long-standing ban on openly carrying firearms, ruling it unconstitutional under the Second Amendment.

What we know:

The decision came from a three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal, which cited U.S. Supreme Court precedent in concluding the ban was incompatible with the nation’s "historical tradition of firearm regulation."

What we don't know:

The ruling could be appealed to the Florida Supreme Court, which previously upheld the ban in 2015. It is not yet clear how quickly the decision will take effect, how law enforcement will respond, or whether lawmakers will move to craft new regulations to address public safety concerns.

The backstory:

Florida has long permitted concealed carry but prohibited open carry, sparking years of debate in the Legislature. Efforts to repeal the prohibition have stalled, in large part because of opposition from law enforcement leaders.

The case at the center of the new ruling stemmed from Stanley Victor McDaniels’ 2022 conviction for openly carrying a gun on the Fourth of July in Pensacola.

What they're saying:

The decision reshapes Florida’s gun laws and marks a victory for advocates pushing to expand firearm rights.

"No historical tradition supports Florida’s open carry ban," Judge Stephanie Ray wrote. "The right to bear arms in public necessarily includes the right to do so openly."

Gov. Ron DeSantis has already voiced support for eliminating the open-carry ban, aligning with broader conservative efforts across the country.

"This decision aligns state policy with my long-held position and with the vast majority of states throughout the union," Gov. Ron DeSantis posted on X.

Attorney General James Uthmeier called it a "big win for the Second Amendment rights of Floridians."

Rep. Daryl Campbell, D-Fort Lauderdale, sharply disagreed, saying the ruling "ignores the lived reality of families who already endure the daily threat of gun violence."

Senate President Ben Albritton reiterated his opposition: "I stand with [law enforcement] today in opposition of allowing people to openly carry guns. They oppose it. I trust my law-enforcement officials, and that’s where I stand."