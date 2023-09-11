2 children missing out of Palm Beach County found safe, officials say

An Amber Alert for two children who were reported missing out of Palm Beach County on Monday has been canceled after the kids were found safe, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a physical fight happened between a homeowner and 21-year-old Santos Diaz Escobar in Lake Worth, Florida. After the fight, Escobar then forced a woman and two babies – a 2-month-old and a 15-month-old – into a vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said Escobar was armed.

The Amber Alert was issued around 4 p.m. and canceled shortly before 6 p.m.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for additional details. It's unclear if any arrests or charges have been filed or will be filed.