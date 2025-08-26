Expand / Collapse search

Florida AG seeks immigration crackdown on California, Washington trucker licenses after deadly crash

By
Published  August 26, 2025 2:07pm EDT
Florida News
FOX 35 Orlando
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced enforcement actions against California, Washington, and New Mexico for failing to follow the Trump Administration’s English proficiency standards for commercial truck drivers. The move comes after a deadly Florida crash raised concerns about how states are enforcing the new federal requirements.

The Brief

    • Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier wants California and Washington’s trucker license programs suspended.
    • The AG says the two states are failing to enforce federal English-language requirements for truck drivers.
    • United States Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned the states could lose federal funding.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is calling on the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) to suspend commercial driver’s license programs in California and Washington, arguing the states are failing to enforce federal English-language requirements for truck drivers.

DOT cracking down on states over CDL programs

What we know:

The request comes after a deadly crash on Florida’s Turnpike earlier this month involving Harjinder Singh, a truck driver investigators say was in the country illegally, who could not speak English, and did not recognize basic road signs. Singh attempted an illegal U-turn on Aug. 12, triggering a collision that killed two passengers and the driver of a minivan.

‘Sanctuary states are putting Floridians’ lives at risk’

What they're saying:

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday that an investigation uncovered "significant failures" in how California, Washington and New Mexico are enforcing new licensing rules tied to a June executive order signed by President Donald Trump. He warned the states could lose millions of dollars in federal funding if they do not comply.

Uthmeier, in a letter sent Monday to Duffy, urged the agency to take stronger action, including decertifying California’s and Washington’s Commercial Driver's License (CDL) programs. 

"Sanctuary states are putting Floridians’ lives at risk," he wrote. "We are ready to work with the Trump administration to ensure there are serious consequences."

Attorney General Uthmeier's letter to Transportation Secretary Duffy:

Image 1 of 2

Ignoring standards?

What they're saying:

Under federal law, applicants for a CDL must demonstrate English proficiency and the ability to read and understand road signs. Uthmeier argues that sanctuary jurisdictions are ignoring those standards by issuing CDLs and non-domiciled CDLs to foreign nationals who are not eligible.

The Florida AG said he will hold Singh’s employer accountable under state law, but warned that similar tragedies will continue unless the federal government penalizes states that fail to enforce licensing rules.

The Source: This article was written according to letters released by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier’s office and statements from United States Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Both officials are pressing for stricter enforcement of federal licensing rules following the Aug. 12 crash.

Florida News