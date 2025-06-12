Florida attorney general, FHP, Brevard County sheriff to hold ICE news conference Thursday morning

The Brief A press conference will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Titusville, Florida. Speakers include Attorney General James Uthmeier, Sheriff Wayne Ivey, and other state and federal officials. Further details about what the news conference will be about were not released.



Attorney General James Uthmeier will join Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey and other top law enforcement and immigration officials for a press conference on Thursday morning.

The briefing will take place at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Titusville,

Uthmeier will also be joined by Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze, State Board of Immigration Enforcement Executive Director Larry Keefe and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement State Liaison Officer Anthony Coker

Further details about what the news conference will be about were not released.

FOX 35 News will stream the conference at the top of this page.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: