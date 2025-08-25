Florida AG Uthmeier speaks on immigration in Live Oak

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is hosting a press conference on Monday morning in Live Oak, Florida. The AG will be joined by several officials. Uthmeier is expected to speak on immigration.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is hosting a press conference to speak on immigration Monday morning in Live Oak, Florida.

Uthmeier will be joined by Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (DACS) Commissioner Wilton Simpson, DACS Colonel Rick "Lee" Adams, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations Acting Executive Associate Director Garrett Ripa, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Deputy Chief/U.S. Border Patrol Miami Samuel Briggs II.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The event is scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. at the DACS Agriculture Inspection Station No. 6B, which is located at 19517 Interstate 10, Live Oak.

FOX 35 News will livestream the event in the player at the top of this story, as well as on YouTube.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

This story will be updated with additional information following the event.