Florida adds 8,720 new coronavirus cases, 153 additional deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 8,720 new cases of coronavirus and 153 deaths on Monday.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,658,169, with 25,446 Florida resident deaths. The state also reports 403 non-resident deaths.

The state now says 1,249,439 people received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Health officials say 157,972 have also received their second doses of the vaccine.

