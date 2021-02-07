Florida adds 6,624 new coronavirus cases, 97 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,624 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with an additional 97 deaths.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,777,983, with 27,696 Florida resident deaths. The state also reported 465 non-resident deaths.

State health officials say 1,326,136 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 667,830 have received their first and second doses.

