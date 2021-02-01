Florida adds 5,730 new coronavirus cases, 206 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,730 new cases of coronavirus, along with 206 additional deaths on Monday.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,727,107.

The number of Florida resident deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic is 26,685. The number of non-resident deaths is 444.

State health officials say 1,379,346 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus, while 328,346 have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

