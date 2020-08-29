Florida adds 3,197 new COVID-19 cases, 148 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,197 new cases of coronavirus in the state, along with an additional 148 deaths on Saturday.

The total number of cases reported in the state is now 619,003.

The total number of deaths reported is 11,105.

The state has seen rates of new cases averaging below 3,500 a day in recent days — down from peaks averaging nearly 12,000 daily in mid-July.

The positivity rate in testing has been just under 10 percent over the past couple of days.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

