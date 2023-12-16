Florida 5-year-old shoots self in leg after finding a shotgun under a bed, deputies say: 'Get the tourniquet'

A 5-year-old Florida girl managed to find a shotgun hidden under a bed Saturday morning – and then accidentally shot herself in the leg, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the girl found the shotgun under a family member's bed at a home in Deltona, Florida, which is north of downtown Orlando, and "sustained an accidental gunshot wound to her leg."

Volusia County deputies rushed to the home and quickly administered first aid and a tourniquet to the girl's leg. The girl was "conscious and alert, but bleeding," VSO said in an update posted on social media. She was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

Deputies then released nearly two minutes of video from one of the deputy's bodyworn cameras. Most of the video was blurred by VSO, but the audio was kept, which appears to show the interactions between first responders and the little girl.

Deputy: Where is she? Where is she?

Deputy: Let me see, sweetie. Let me see.

Girl: Right there.

Deputy: Get the tourniquet. Get the tourniquet.

Deputy: Push it down hard. Go, go, go, go!

First responder: This is gonna hurt. OK.

Deputy: This is gonna hurt. Alright?



A moment later, the girl briefly yells, according to the video.

Deputy: We got ya. You're alright sweetheart. Don't look at it.

First responder: Hold my hand. Hold my hand. You're going to be alright.

The hair on the back of my neck stood up listening to these deputies render aid to this 5-year-old girl — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

Medical staff at Arnold Palmer Hospital reportedly told VSO staff that their quick response and the tourniquet likely saved the young girl's life.

No arrests or charges have been made. VSO detectives are reviewing the facts of the case and will present those findings to the State Attorney's Office, who will then ultimately decide whether or not to pursue formal charges, a news release said.