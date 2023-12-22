Florida 18-year-old arrested in Christmas day murder of teens found dead at the Compound last year

Watch FOX 35 News Live

An 18-year-old was arrested for the murder of two teens who were found dead at the Compound in Palm Bay last Christmas, officials said.

Jamarcus Simpson was arrested for the shooting deaths of Jeremiah Brown and Travon Anthony that happened on Christmas Day last year.

On Dec. 25, 2022, Palm Bay officers responded to Camillo Circle SW around 8:30 p.m. after 911 was called in reference to a deceased body being found on the side of the road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a second body – both of which died from apparent gunshot wounds.

To the others involved in these murders, we know who you are, and rest assured, we will not stop until you are behind bars. You may have forgotten, but we haven’t. — Palm Bay Police Department

Simpson was arrested at the St. Johns County Jail facility while he was being held for unrelated charges and is being charged with two counts of First Degree Premeditated Murder.

The case is still an active investigation.