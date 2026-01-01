Florida deputy arrested after alleged drunk argument during New Year's celebration

The Brief A Flagler County deputy was arrested for domestic battery after New Year's Eve celebrations, the sheriff's office said. Sara Radford, a detention deputy, was suspended without pay. Radford joined the agency in August 2011 and was named FCSO's detention deputy of the year in 2022.



A Flagler County deputy was arrested for a domestic battery offense after celebrating the New Year, the sheriff's office says.

What we know:

Sara Radford, a detention deputy first class with the Flagler County Sheriff's office, was arrested overnight for a misdemeanor domestic battery offense in Daytona Beach, the sheriff's office reported on Thursday, Jan. 1.

Radford, who's been with the Flagler County Sheriff's office since August 2011, was immediately suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal case, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it appears Radford and the victim were intoxicated while walking in Daytona Beach after celebrating New Year's and an argument took place.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office responds

"Sheriff Rick Staly expects our employees to follow the law and conduct themselves in a manner that represents this agency well, even when they are off duty," the sheriff's office's Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge said in a released statement. "From what we know, it appears that both Detention Deputy First Class Radford and the victim were intoxicated late in the night after celebrating the New Year, and while walking in Daytona Beach an argument occurred and an arrest was made. We will let the criminal justice system play out, which gives her due process just like anybody else."

A photo of Radford was not released, as the sheriff's office cited Florida Statutes Section 119.071(4)(d)2, "The home addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, and photographs of active or former sworn law enforcement personnel or of active or former civilian personnel employed by a law enforcement agency, including correctional and correctional probation officers" are exempt from public inspection.

Who is Sara Radford?

Sara Radford works as a detention deputy with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. She joined the agency in August 2011 and was named FCSO's detention deputy of the year in 2022.

What's next:

After criminal case proceedings, the FCSO Professional Standards Unit will conduct an internal investigation.