Woman killed after pickup truck strikes pedestrians, crashes into building in Cocoa, police say

Traffic homicide investigators are at the scene of a deadly midday crash in Cocoa Village that left one pedestrian dead and temporarily shut down a stretch of Brevard Avenue.

Authorities say a pickup truck struck two pedestrians before crashing into a nearby building, prompting an ongoing investigation.

What we know:

Police say the crash happened along Brevard Avenue near Harrison St. shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

A 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500 struck two pedestrians on the sidewalk and then crashed into a building.

A 25-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the scene while bystanders attempted CPR. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

An adult man who was with her declined medical treatment. The truck’s driver, a 64-year-old man, was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Authorities said the building that was struck did not sustain structural damage.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said whether the driver will face charges. The condition of the driver after being taken to the hospital has not been released, and police have not identified the pedestrians or the driver.

It also remains unclear exactly where the pedestrians were standing or walking at the moment they were hit.

Timeline:

According to police, communications officers received multiple 911 calls at 12:55 p.m. reporting that a truck had hit pedestrians and crashed into a building. Patrol officers and Cocoa Fire Rescue arrived shortly afterward and rendered aid. Traffic homicide investigators then took over the scene, leading to road closures along Brevard Avenue between State Road 520 and Harrison Street.

What they're saying:

Police said preliminary findings indicate the driver "may have suffered an unknown medical episode," causing him to lose control of the truck. Witnesses told investigators the vehicle clipped the sidewalk before striking the pedestrians and crashing into the building, according to authorities.

