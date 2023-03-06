Flight delays reported at OIA due to FAA air traffic issues in Miami

article

Orlando International Airport is reporting flight delays of up to 30 minutes or more due to technical issues at the Federal Aviation Administration's Miami Center.

Passengers traveling through Miami International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport are seeing similar delays. At present time, Jacksonville International Airport and Tampa International Airport are unaffected.

"The FAA temporarily paused flights to and from parts of South Florida due to a radar issue," a spokesperson with the FAA told FOX 35 News. "The issue affected the FAA’s Miami and Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Centers."

The pause lasted about an hour, according to the FAA.

If you are traveling through Orlando or Miami, passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest information on flights.

The best way to check your flight status is to contact your airline directly. You can also go to the Orlando International Airport website and check your flight status there.

Click on your airline below to check your flight status.