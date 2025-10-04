Fleeing hit-and-run suspect causes deadly multi-vehicle crash, officials say

article

The Brief A 26-year-old Melbourne man ran a red light while fleeing a hit-and-run. He struck a 67-year-old woman in a Porsche. The crash caused a chain reaction involving four other vehicles. The box truck overturned and debris hit a nearby car. The Porsche driver died at the hospital. The fleeing driver was seriously injured. Charges are pending.



A 67-year-old Melbourne Beach woman was killed Friday evening in a multi-vehicle crash after a driver fleeing from a previous hit-and-run ran a red light at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Eber Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 26-year-old Melbourne man was driving a box truck southbound on Hollywood Boulevard when he ran a red light and entered the path of a 2021 Porsche Taycan traveling eastbound on Eber Boulevard.

The front of the box truck collided with the left side of the Porsche, causing the truck to overturn and continue southeast before striking a curb and overturning again into a grassy ditch.

Reports suggest that as the truck overturned, debris struck the windshield of a 2011 Toyota Camry that was stopped in the northbound lane of Hollywood Boulevard.

According to officials, the impact between the box truck and the Porsche caused a chain reaction involving several other vehicles stopped at the intersection.

Investigators said the Porsche struck multiple vehicles as it rotated following the initial impact. A total of six vehicles were involved in this crash.

The 67-year-old woman driving the Porsche was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced deceased. The drivers and passengers in the other vehicles were not transported, troopers said.

Authorities reported that prior to the crash, the 26-year-old box truck driver had been actively fleeing from a previous hit-and-run incident being investigated by the West Melbourne Police Department. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Charges are pending, and the case remains an active criminal investigation.