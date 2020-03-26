Flagler school employee tests positive for coronavirus

article

Flagler Schools has announced that one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials made the announcement on Wednesday.

"Flagler Schools received notification today from the Department of Health of our first employee to test positive for COVID-19," they wrote in a press release. "The Flagler County Health Department quickly conducted its epidemiological investigation, to include contacting anyone determined to have been in close contact with that person."

RELATED: Orange, Osceola counties stay-at-home order goes into effect Thursday night

The Department of Health defines close contact as being within 6 feet of that person for a ​prolonged ​period of time.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Flagler County currently has a total of 6 cases of coronavirus. The state total is nearing 2,000 as of Thursday morning.

Advertisement

(MOBILE USERS WATCH HERE)