Artemis II lunar flyby: watch live; mission timeline

The Brief Artemis II is expected to conduct its historic lunar flyby on Monday afternoon, April 6. During the 6-hour flyby, the Orion spacecraft's main cabin should be facing the moon's surface. Artemis II's crew had 30 targets to photograph and analyze on the mission, including the Orientale basin, a nearly 600-mile-wide crater formed 3.8 billion years ago, and Hetzsprung basin, a 400mile crater.



Artemis II and its crew will conduct its historic lunar flyby on Monday afternoon, April 6, traveling farther from Earth than any human in space, surpassing Apollo 13's mission in 1970, and observing the moon's lunar surface for nearly six hours.

The Artemis II astronauts have 30 targets to observe, photograph, and analyze on the moon's southern surface, including the Orientale basin, a 3.8-billion-year-old, 600-mile-wide crater on the moon's surface, and the Hertzsprung basin, a 400-mile crater northwest of the Orientale basin, NASA said.

Artemis II live tracker: Astronauts prepare for historic moon flyby

Timeline: Artemis II lunar flyby

Here is the schedule for Artemis II's lunar flyby. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

Monday, April 6

12:41 a.m.: Orion enters lunar sphere of influence at 41,072 miles from the Moon.

1:30 p.m.: The science officer in mission control will brief the crew on their science goals for the upcoming flyby.

1:56 p.m.: The Artemis II crew is expected surpass the record previously set by the Apollo 13 crew in 1970 for the farthest humans have ever traveled from Earth.

2:45 p.m.: Lunar observations begin.

6:44 p.m.: Mission control expects to temporarily lose communication with the crew as the Orion spacecraft passes behind the Moon.

6:45 p.m.: During "Earthset," Earth will glide behind the Moon from Orion’s perspective.

7:02 p.m.: Orion reaches its closest approach to the Moon at 4,070 miles above the surface.

7:07 p.m.: Crew reach their maximum distance from Earth during the mission.

7:25 p.m.: "Earthrise" marks Earth coming back into view on the opposite edge of the Moon.

7:25 p.m.: NASA’s Mission Control Center should re -acquire communication with the astronauts.

8:35-9:32 p.m.: During a solar eclipse, the Sun will pass behind the Moon from the crew’s perspective.

9:20 p.m.: Lunar observations conclude.

Tuesday, April 7

1:25 p.m.: Orion exits the lunar sphere of influence at 41,072 miles from the Moon.

Artemis II lunar flyby: NASA live coverage

Photos: Artemis II mission

Here are some photos that NASA has shared from Artemis II's crew aboard the Orion spacecraft during their 10-day mission to the moon and back.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Credit: NASA

Artemis II to break Apollo 13 distance record

During the lunar flyby, Artemis II will break Apollo 13's record of the furthest distance from Earth of any human mission.

Apollo 13 traveled 248,655 miles in April 1970.

Artemis II is expected to reach 252,000 miles around 7 p.m. amid its lunar flyby.

NASA: 40-minute communication blackout

As Artemis II passes behind the moon, NASA's Mission Control and Artemis II are expected to lose communication for about 40 minutes, as the moon blocks radio signals, NASA said.

Artemis I and the Apollo missions experienced similar communication blackouts.

Once Orion emerges on the other side of the moon, the Deep Space Network is expected to reconnect with Orion, Artemis II, and Mission Control.

NASA illustration: Here's how Artemis II gets from Earth to the moon – and back

Timeline: How long does it take to reach the moon?

NASA’s Artemis II mission will orbit Earth for a day, travel to the moon for a flyby beyond its far side, and then return along a free-return trajectory, culminating in Orion’s reentry and a Pacific Ocean splashdown.

An illustration showing the Artemis II mission. Credit: NASA

Earth orbit (Day 1): The Artemis II astronauts will orbit Earth for one day to confirm all spacecraft systems are functioning properly. To the moon (Days 2–5): Orion’s main engine will fire to propel the capsule out of Earth orbit toward the moon, roughly 244,000 miles (393,000 kilometers) away. Moon flyby (Day 6): Orion will reach its farthest point from Earth, passing about 5,000 miles (8,000 kilometers) beyond the moon. Astronauts are expected to document the flyby with cameras and smartphones before heading back to Earth. Return (Days 6–9): Using a free-return trajectory, Orion will use the moon’s and Earth’s gravity to guide the spacecraft safely home. Reentry: The service module separates, and the capsule re-enters Earth’s atmosphere, facing temperatures up to 3,000°F (1,650°C). Splashdown: The Artemis II crew will parachute into the Pacific Ocean, completing the mission much like Apollo astronauts did decades ago.