Flagler County deputies searching for domestic violence suspect in Palm Coast neighborhood

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is wanted for domestic violence and probation charges in the area of Palm Bay.

According to a Facebook post, deputies are working in the area of Fleetwood Drive attempting to locate Justin Zimmerman.

He is described as being a white male, 6'4 and is currently wearing no shirt and no shoes.

Zimmerman has red facial hair and is also wearing black shorts.

He was last seen in the area of Plain View Drive.

Anyone with information about Zimmerman's whereabouts is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office immediately.