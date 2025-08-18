Flagler County theater to reopen nearly 2 years after devastating fire

The Brief The Flagler Playhouse is gearing up to open a new theater. An electrical fire burned through the original one. There’s a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for September 6.



After a fire reduced the historic Flagler Playhouse to rubble, the community theater is preparing to raise the curtain once again in a new, smaller space.

What we know:

Nearly two years after an electrical fire torched Flagler Playhouse's historic building, their team is taking center stage, this time, in a more intimate, 50-seat setting.

Their original building was demolished and rebuilt. However, the theater is in a different building, on the same property.

The backstory:

Days ahead of a showing of "The Play That Goes Wrong," the building was deemed a total loss. No one was injured in the October 2023 blaze. In the months to follow, the troupe performed at various venues throughout the area.

The theater has been a staple in the Flagler community since the 1970s.

What they're saying:

"Sometimes out of tragedy, great things come," Jerri Berry, Flagler Playhouse President said.

Though the crowd size holds about a hundred less people than the previous building, Berry is excited to be back in action. She said there is a benefit to the smaller space.

"Flagler Playhouse started years before as the Little Theater of Palm Coast, where it was a small event space, so it kind of takes us back to our roots," she said. "I think it also lends to that more intimate, community feeling as well."

What's next:

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for September 6th. The plan is to use the other building as an event space.h

