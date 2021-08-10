Flagler County Sheriff opposes early release of inmate convicted in deputy's death

article

Sheriff Rick Staly wrote a letter to the Florida Commission on Offender Review vehemently opposing the release of inmate Bruce H. Grove Jr., 46, who was sentenced to prison in the death of Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Charles "Chuck" Sease in 2003.

Grove Jr. is seeking a commutation of his sentence which, if granted, would allow him to be immediately released without serving his full prison sentence.

Deputy Sease was killed in the early morning hours of July 6, 2003, when prosecutors said Grove Jr. deliberately struck the deputy with a stolen vehicle while fleeing law enforcement following a domestic disturbance.

At the time of his death, Deputy Sease was trying to protect the community by placing a tire deflating device on the roadway. Grove Jr. had led law enforcement on a more than 6-mile chase at speeds over 90 mph, including driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

The actions of Deputy Sease ultimately cost him his life but likely saved many others, Sheriff Rick Staly said.

In 2005, Grove Jr. was convicted of the manslaughter of a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing law enforcement, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and felony driving while license suspended and sentenced to 30-years in prison. He is currently being held at the Florida Department of Corrections Taylor Annex.

His current release date is January 26, 2033.

"Deputy Sease made the ultimate sacrifice serving our community and his death deserves justice. Denying his release tells law enforcement officers their lives matter and reminds offenders that killing a law enforcement officer has serious consequences. Inmate Grove Jr. needs to remain in prison another 12-years where he belongs," Sheriff Staly added. "Grove Jr. is a cop killer and deliberately took a life of a community hero and he and his family deserve justice with Grove Jr. serving his full sentence."

At the time of his death, Deputy Sease was a newlywed and had been with the Sheriff's OFfice for two months. He was a veteran law enforcement officer having previously served five years as a police officer in Connecticut. He was a well-respected and trusted Deputy Sheriff and his loss continues to be felt by many.

"His heroic actions will never be forgotten and FCSO will always fight to keep his killer in prison," added Sheriff Staly.