2 time capsules buried by Flagler County Sheriff's Office to mark milestones: 'History is important'

Two time capsules have been buried in Flagler County to celebrate two huge milestones.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly was on hand Monday to bury the two capsules at the new Flagler County Sheriff's Operation Center, as seen in a video shared on the Flagler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

One of the time capsules – the FCSO Centennial Time Capsule – will be opened on FCSO's 150th anniversary on July 9, 2067. It contains photos and news articles from the sheriff's office's 100th anniversary, which was celebrated in 2017. Inside are the following items:

Photos and news articles from the 100th anniversary celebration

FCSO Centennial badge, challenge coin and pin

The other one – the FCSO Operations and District 3 Time Capsule – will be opened on November 7, 2072. The opening date coincides with the 50th anniversary of the dedication ceremony of the sheriff's office's new operations center and District 3 building, which was held in 2022. Here's a look at what's inside:

Eviction notice and writ of possession from the courthouse

USB drive with time-lapse of building construction

FCSO face mask from COVID-19

FSCO challenge coins from COVID-19, 2020, 2022 and dedication ceremony

"I think history is important. It shows where you have come from and where you’re going," Sheriff Staly said. "What’s better than a time capsule to commemorate the opening of this beautiful building that will serve our county for decades to come. It would be interesting to see how different the world will be 50 years from now."