Flagler County seeking personal protective equipment, toilet paper donations

Flagler County officials are asking medical offices and people who have personal protective equipment (PPE) or spare toilet paper to donate those items at a drive-through collection site on Wednesday and Thursday in Palm Coast.

Drop off times are from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. and from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M.on both Wednesday and Thursday at 1425 Rymfire Drive at Royal Palm Parkway.

PPE such as face masks, procedure gowns, and gloves are needed for first responders, assisted leaving facilities and hospitals. The toilet paper is being collected for those most in need.

"Even if we were to go to that worst-case scenario of locking down, you can still go to the grocery store and your medical appointments, the gas station, and the pharmacy. So please, don't hoard because people that need things are unable to get those things because people are hoarding items," said Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord.

As of Monday, Flagler County had three reported cases of COVID-19. As more testing becomes available, officials are expecting that number to increase. Therefore, they are preparing.

"We are operating under the assumption that cases will exponentially increase as testing becomes more available," Lord said. "This entire pandemic can be controlled by people following the guidance from the CDC, following social distancing guidelines. If we see Americans do that, we can end this thing much quicker."

People are advised to call 911 or go to a hospital only during an emergency. People feeling COVID-19 symptoms should first contact their primary care doctors for guidance.