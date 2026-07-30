Flagler County deputies rescue homeowner from burning Palm Coast house

The Brief Flagler County deputies rescued a homeowner trapped near flames after responding to a house fire in Palm Coast. Deputies used a patrol vehicle fire extinguisher to hold back the flames until firefighters arrived. Sheriff Rick Staly praised the deputies, saying they are trained to respond to any emergency and "run towards danger."



Flagler County sheriff's deputies rescued a homeowner from a burning Palm Coast residence after responding to reports of smoke coming from the house, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched July 29 to a home on Westmoreland Drive after a passing driver reported smoke coming from the residence.

The backstory:

Arriving before firefighters, deputies encountered thick black smoke pouring from the front door and heard someone inside calling for help.

Body camera video shows deputies locating the homeowner on a back patio, trapped beneath a pile of belongings and unable to move as flames closed in. Two deputies helped lift the man to safety while another used a fire extinguisher from a patrol vehicle to keep the flames from spreading until firefighters arrived.

The homeowner was safely evacuated, and crews from the Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue extinguished the fire.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Rick Staly said deputies are equipped and trained to respond to emergencies beyond traditional law enforcement duties.

"It's not every day we are firemen too," Staly said.

He said every patrol vehicle carries a fire extinguisher because deputies are often first to arrive at emergencies.

"Situations like this are why every deputy's patrol vehicle is equipped with a fire extinguisher and deputies are trained for any emergency. I commend our deputies for hearing the screams and rescuing the homeowner."

Staly said deputies are expected to act whenever lives are in danger.

"We run towards danger, we don't run away. And that's exactly how deputies are trained."